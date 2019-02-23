Sidney designer showing killer collection at Van Fashion Week

A designer who grew up in Sidney is making waves in the fashion world, with her debut collection to be presented at Vancouver Fashion Week, March 18-24.

Eleni Anthony is in the final year of her course at the Visual College of Art and Design of Vancouver (VCAD) and graduates a week after the show. She won the opportunity through VCAD, as they sponsor one student per season to appear at fashion week. Anthony was nominated by three of her teachers and was selected after giving a presentation on what the opportunity would mean to her. She also showed a 4 piece capsule collection.

At fashion week she plans to show 14 pieces, eight looks with eight models, in a collection called “Obsidian Night”, which will be ready-to-wear garments, all in black.

“It can be hard for a collection to be interesting when it is all black, so I have incorporated different textures and styles,” she said.

Inspired by the striking lines of architecture, modern art and high fashion, Anthony’s pieces will include a range of materials, including faux fur, vegan leather, sequins and cottons.

The collection has been described as, “designs for the modern woman who demands sexy sophistication and won’t settle for anything less.”

Anthony has completed every task in making the collection happen – think Project Runway but more intense. She has sketched the designs, bought the fabric, made patterns, cut the cloth and sewn the garments together, as well as promoting her collection online.

Although excited and admitting to nerves, Anthony feels she is well prepared thanks to VCAD and traces her passion back to her childhood, which was spent in her mother’s Sidney fashion boutique.

The figures that inspire Anthony are those associated with classic elegance, such as Coco Chanel and Balmain.

When asked what her ambitions are she said, “Getting a job in fashion is the dream. I am open to any opportunities but a couture house in Paris would be amazing.”

She hopes that being showcased on an international stage will help.

“I hope fashion week will open a lot of doors.”

To go see Eleni Anthony’s collection Obsidian Nights, you can contact www.vanfashionweek.com

