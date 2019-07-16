Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, is known to frequent the Lower Mainland but is believed to be on Vancouver Island

Lucas Darryl Bradwell, of North Vancouver, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a TD Canada Trust in Sidney on July 9 as well as a robbery in Abbotsford. RCMP believe he is still on Vancouver Island. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

A North Vancouver man wanted in connection with last week’s bank robbery in Sidney is also wanted on the mainland in connection to another bank robbery.

Local police have issued a warrant for Lucas Darryl Bradwell, 28, wanted for a “bold midday robbery” at the TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue.

The Abbotsford Police Department is also asking for the public’s help in locating Bradwell, who has been identified as the suspect in a July 2 robbery.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department said the robbery took place on July 2 at around noon, when a man entered the HSBC on South Fraser Way and provided a note demanding money to the bank teller.

Bird said no weapon was used during the robbery, and the man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing to a waiting taxi.

On the afternoon of July 9, a man entered the Sidney bank and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and took off northbound on Fifth Street. Despite a quick response from Sidney North Saanich RCMP, the suspect was not located.

Bradwell is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of “Bradwell” on his right forearm.

According to the provincial court database, Bradwell has prior convictions for theft, using an imitation firearm, break-and-enter and two counts of robbery in North Vancouver.

He also has convictions for robbery, fleeing from a peace officer and two counts of breaching his bail conditions in Merritt.

Bradwell is known to frequent Lower Mainland municipalities; however, it is believed that he is still on Vancouver Island. Anyone with knowledge of Bradwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or call 911.

