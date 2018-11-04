Sidney-Anacortes ferry back in action

The ferry run between Sidney, Anacortes, Washington and the San Juan Islands resumed with full four-boat service, Sunday.

In a release, Washington State Ferries said starting Nov. 4, passengers can travel on a daily run that leaves Sidney at 12:05 p.m., arriving at Anacortes at 3 p.m.

Alternatively, passengers can board in Anacortes at 8:30 a.m. to arrive in Sidney at 11:10 a.m. Each route makes a stop in Friday Harbour on San Juan Island.

Reservations are available through , but priority boarding is available for Sidney vehicles ticketed and in line in Anacortes by 8 a.m.

Service to Sidney has been suspended since Oct. 22 due to an “unavoidable service disruption” and the new schedule will be in effect until Jan. 5, 2019.

The ferry terminal is located at the end of Ocean Avenue in Sidney, roughly 30 kilometres from downtown Victoria.

