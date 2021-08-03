Sidewalks, kitchens and generators: Feds, province announce projects in northwest B.C.

Pedestrians walking along Skateen Ave. in Gitlaxt’aamiks will soon be able to benefit from 475 metres of paved sidewalks.
The project is set to cost close to $750,000, and is part of a larger $5.7-million infrastructure program in northern B.C. funded by the federal and provincial governments.
“Our community has no sidewalks which is a health and safety issue for our pedestrians who are forced to walk in the centre of the road which is very hazardous, especially during the winter months,” said Calvin Morven, Gitlaxt’aamiks Village chief councillor during the funding announcement on Aug. 3.
“This has also been a serious concern regarding our children who walk back and forth from school, so this is a tremendous improvement for our community moving forward.”
The federal government is funding 80 per cent of the cost of the projects in the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with the provincial government chipping in 20 per cent.
That formula changes for projects in Indigenous communities, where the federal government is paying the full cost of projects like the Gitlaxt’aamiks sidewalk and a $400,000 Gitsegukla community kitchen retrofit.
Full details of the northwest B.C. projects are:
Terrace – Sportsplex Retrofits
Install a generator and heat-pump to enhance the heating, ventilation and air circulation of the Sportsplex.
Federal: $351,020
Provincial: $87,755
Stewart – Administration Building Exterior Upgrade
Retrofit an administration building to improve operational and energy efficiency.
Federal: $131,200
Provincial: $32,800
Iskut – Band Administration Building Renovation
Renovate the Band administration building to improve energy efficiency and address some health and safety considerations.
Federal: $528,375
Provincial: $0
Gitsegukla Band – Gitsegukla Community Kitchen Retrofit
Construct a community kitchen to support meal programs and the teaching of traditional cooking.
Federal: $398,500
Provincial: $0
Bulkley-Nechako – Smithers-Laidlaw Trail
Construct an approximate 3.5 km multi-use segment of the Telkwa-Smithers pathway along the Highway 16 corridor to improve active transportation in the area.
Federal: $1,172,752
Provincial: $293,188
Burns Lake – Burns Lake Arena HVAC System Repairs and Upgrades
Retrofit the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena HVAC and water systems to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs.
Federal: $120,000
$30,000
Other projects in northern B.C.:
Fort St. John – North Peace Arena 2021 Upgrades
Replace the roof, install new air handling units and rooftop exhaust fans, and replace interior lights with LED lights.
Federal: $687,200
Provincial: $171,800
Lhtako Dene Nation – Multi-use Pathway and Street Lighting Network Development
Construct a 1.2 km multi-use pathway to safely connect the community’s main amenities, including public transit, the local community hall and playground.
Federal: $997,455
Provincial: $0
—With Files from Katya Slepian