Sidewalks, kitchens and generators: Feds, province announce projects in northwest B.C.

Infrastructure projects coming to several communities in the northwest

The provincial and federal governments announced close to $6-million in infrastructure spending for northern B.C., including $742,333 to construct sidewalks in Gitlaxt’aamiks. (Gary Fiegehen/Nisga’a Lisims Government)

Pedestrians walking along Skateen Ave. in Gitlaxt’aamiks will soon be able to benefit from 475 metres of paved sidewalks.

The project is set to cost close to $750,000, and is part of a larger $5.7-million infrastructure program in northern B.C. funded by the federal and provincial governments.

“Our community has no sidewalks which is a health and safety issue for our pedestrians who are forced to walk in the centre of the road which is very hazardous, especially during the winter months,” said Calvin Morven, Gitlaxt’aamiks Village chief councillor during the funding announcement on Aug. 3.

“This has also been a serious concern regarding our children who walk back and forth from school, so this is a tremendous improvement for our community moving forward.”

The federal government is funding 80 per cent of the cost of the projects in the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with the provincial government chipping in 20 per cent.

That formula changes for projects in Indigenous communities, where the federal government is paying the full cost of projects like the Gitlaxt’aamiks sidewalk and a $400,000 Gitsegukla community kitchen retrofit.

Full details of the northwest B.C. projects are:

Terrace – Sportsplex Retrofits

Install a generator and heat-pump to enhance the heating, ventilation and air circulation of the Sportsplex.

Federal: $351,020

Provincial: $87,755

Stewart – Administration Building Exterior Upgrade

Retrofit an administration building to improve operational and energy efficiency.

Federal: $131,200

Provincial: $32,800

Iskut – Band Administration Building Renovation

Renovate the Band administration building to improve energy efficiency and address some health and safety considerations.

Federal: $528,375

Provincial: $0

Gitsegukla Band – Gitsegukla Community Kitchen Retrofit

Construct a community kitchen to support meal programs and the teaching of traditional cooking.

Federal: $398,500

Provincial: $0

Bulkley-Nechako – Smithers-Laidlaw Trail

Construct an approximate 3.5 km multi-use segment of the Telkwa-Smithers pathway along the Highway 16 corridor to improve active transportation in the area.

Federal: $1,172,752

Provincial: $293,188

Burns Lake – Burns Lake Arena HVAC System Repairs and Upgrades

Retrofit the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena HVAC and water systems to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Federal: $120,000

$30,000

Other projects in northern B.C.:

Fort St. John – North Peace Arena 2021 Upgrades

Replace the roof, install new air handling units and rooftop exhaust fans, and replace interior lights with LED lights.

Federal: $687,200

Provincial: $171,800

Lhtako Dene Nation – Multi-use Pathway and Street Lighting Network Development

Construct a 1.2 km multi-use pathway to safely connect the community’s main amenities, including public transit, the local community hall and playground.

Federal: $997,455

Provincial: $0

—With Files from Katya Slepian

Terrace Standard