Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

Tree remains standing while police show concern for hydro pole

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A tree stands tall despite the sidewalk collapse below it near Cook Street Johnson streets late this morning.

City crews are on the scene, where it appears a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site, triggering a water main break the left area residents without water.

John MacPhee, who maintains a Capital Regional Housing Corporation building at 1132 Johnson St.

“I heard from a lot of tenants that they had water issues … so I can here,” MacPhee said. He immediately noticed the adjacent property under construction had a cave in.

“The cave in resulted in breaking the water main,” MacPHee said.

Staff are on the scene dealing with the break. Watch here for updates.

