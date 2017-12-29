Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

A tree stands tall despite the sidewalk collapse below it near Cook Street Johnson streets this morning. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

A tree stands tall despite the sidewalk collapse below it near Cook Street Johnson streets late this morning.

City crews are on the scene, where it appears a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site, triggering a water main break the left area residents without water.

John MacPhee, who maintains a Capital Regional Housing Corporation building at 1132 Johnson St.

“I heard from a lot of tenants that they had water issues … so I can here,” MacPhee said. He immediately noticed the adjacent property under construction had a cave in.

“The cave in resulted in breaking the water main,” MacPHee said.

Staff are on the scene dealing with the break. Watch here for updates.

