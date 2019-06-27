Sidewalk Construction to cause road closure in West Kelowna

Ross Road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place beginning July 2

Construction will take place throughout the summer on the north side of Ross Road in West Kelowna.

The road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place starting July 2 with the project’s end date estimated to be around the end of August.

Detours will be in place via Brentwood, Applewood and Ponderosa Roads for those trying to access City Hall, Mount Boucherie Secondary School, or Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

The City is closing westbound transit stops within the work zone during construction and is rerouting buses travelling west via Westgate and Cameron Roads.

