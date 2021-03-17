Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)

A Sicamous youth is facing charges after a pair of vehicles were seriously damaged in the early hours of March 17.

According to a statement from the RCMP, officers were called to to Elliott Crescent at 3:30 a.m. March 17 for a report of a male voice yelling and breaking the pre-dawn peace.

Multiple calls were received about the disturbance and one of the callers reported seeing an unknown man slashing the tires of a vehicle parked in a driveway. The person who slashed the tires left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Two vehicles parked in a house’s driveway had all four of their tires slashed and one of them had its paint scratched. The resident of the house was unsure of the vandal’s identity.

According to Sicamous RCMP, their investigation led them to arrest a 16-year-old. The youth was charged with mischief under $5,000 and then released with a court date scheduled for May in Salmon Arm.

Read More: Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Read More: People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Eagle Valley News