Sicamous welcomes new doctor

The search is over.

The District of Sicamous’ effort to attract a second doctor for the community have paid off; Dr. Carol Connick will be seeing patients at the Sicamous Medical Clinic beginning on Tuesday, June 18.

Connick will be practicing alongside Dr. Jack Beech.

In a press release, the District of Sicamous state they are pleased to support Dr. Connick through their physician recruitment incentive program.

“Dr. Connick and her family have been members of the Sicamous community for many years; her existing ties to the community will help to ensure a smooth and efficient transition as she joins the team at the Sicamous Medical Centre,” the release from the district reads.

Read More: Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

Read More: Residents may get break on doctor search

Connick did not open her practice without some familiarity with Sicamous; she and her husband had a home in the area since 2002. She will be splitting time between the new practice in Sicamous and her current position at Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton where she assists orthopedic surgeons. Connick will be continuing her hospital shifts in Edmonton which are on a five-week rotation allowing her to spend approximately two and a half weeks at a time in Sicamous.

Connick said she won’t be practicing at the Salmon Arm hospital as she wants to focus on being available in Sicamous as much as possible.

Before her current position in Edmonton Connick worked in family practice in Spruce Grove Alberta. She said it was a varied practice doing everything from delivering babies to working with the elderly She expects working in Sicamous to be similar to her former family practice and expects the biggest adjustment to be getting to know the medical resources available for her patients in the Shuswap.

Read More: Update: Proposed medical building in Sicamous to be called Shuswap Healing Centre

Read More: Shuswap doctors face increased demand “to be everything for everybody”

When not in the Doctor’s office, Connick said she enjoys golf and getting out on the water. She looks forward to engaging with the community more.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter