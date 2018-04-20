Sicamous senior falls victim to timeshare scam, loses thousands

On April 20 RCMP reported a Sicamous senior had recently fallen victim to a common timeshare scam, where phone-fraud was used to steal thousands under the guise of purchasing a timeshare from the resident. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP were notified April 20 of a complaint from a senior citizen who had fallen victim to a common timeshare scam.

The senior received a phone call from a person who claimed to represent a company that wanted to buy her Mexican timeshare at an inflated price, far above the original purchase cost.

Once the victim has agreed to the sale, a contract is drafted and they are told that “transfer fees and taxes” in the amount of thousands of dollars would have to be paid before they receive the proceeds from the supposed sale of the timeshare. The victim is then instructed to have the funds transferred to a bank account located in Mexico, where the money is then withdrawn and the account promptly closed.

In this instance, the money which was sent to Mexico was not recovered, resulting in a large financial loss for the Sicamous senior.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Center warns people to protect themselves from this scam and provides several tips to prevent becoming a victim.

Firstly, be skeptical of any unsolicited offer to sell a timeshare. Do not pay any fees up-front before the final sale, and use a company that offers to sell for a fee after the timeshare has sold.

Remember that if you are selling something, you should never be paying the other party. Do not agree to anything on the phone or online unless you have thoroughly researched the other party.

