Sicamous seeks public input on Airbnb-type short-term rentals, housing needs

The District of Sicamous is looking for public feedback on short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs. (File image)

The District of Sicamous is looking for the public’s input on a variety of topics that could shape Sicamous’ future.

Short-term rentals:

The district is looking for residents’ feedback on Airbnb-type short-term rentals, related regulations and where in the community these rentals should be permitted to operate.

Those interested in commenting on this topic can participate in a survey online until July 31, or attend one of two future consultation events.

One short-term rental consultation event already happened on June 30.

The next event will be on July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sicamous council chambers.

The final short-term rental consultation event will be held on Zoom on July 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Housing:

The district is currently conducting a housing needs assessment with a company called CitySpaces consulting, with the goal of better understanding Sicamous’ current and future housing needs.

Those interested in commenting on this topic can participate in a survey online until July 31, or attend one of five future consultation events.

Residents can provide comment at the July 2 short-term rental consultation event.

The other four events will be on July 15, 29 and August 5.

The July 15 event will occur at Sicamous Council Chambers from 10 a.m. to noon.

The July 29 events will occur on Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The August 5 event time has yet to be announced.

For more information, or to see what other topics Sicamous is seeking community input on, visit sicamous.ca/your-municipality/projects.

