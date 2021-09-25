Sicamous roundabout to be lit up green for World Cerebral Palsy Day

The Sicamous roundabout will be lit up green for World Cerebral Palsy Day on Oct. 6, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous will contribute to raising awareness of what cerebral palsy is, and those living with it, this fall.

On Oct. 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day, the Highway 97A/Main Street roundabout will be lit up green.

Denzil Muncherji, director of operations for the Cerebral Palsy Association of British Columbia (CPABC), sent a letter to the District of Sicamous asking it to light up the roundabout. The decision to light it green in support was made unanimously at a Sept. 8, district council meeting.

Coun. Colleen Anderson said, the district should look into all the various days of the year where the roundabout can be lit up a certain colour to support a cause, and pre-program it to do so.

Council said it would leave that idea up to district operations manager Darrell Symbaluk.

According to CPABC, cerebral palsy is the most common childhood physical disability and affects one in 500 people. It said around 10,000 people are living with cerebral palsy in B.C.

The association’s mission is to raise awareness of cerebral palsy in the community; assist those living with cerebral palsy to reach their maximum potential, and work to see those living with cerebral palsy realize their place as equals in a diverse society.

Read more: Sicamous council approves permits for 7-unit commercial-residential building

Read more: Sicamous fire chief receives medal for 25 years of service

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Eagle Valley News