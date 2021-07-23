Sicamous restaurant gives free meals to firefighters, evacuees amid Two Mile wildfire

Husky House Restaurant off Highway 1 in Sicamous is giving free food to firefighters and evacuees amid the Two Mile Road wildfire in July, 2021. (Google Maps image)

A local business owner and his employees are chipping in to feed firefighters and evacuees amid the Two Mile Road wildfire.

Sung Choi, who operates the Husky House Restaurant off Highway 1 in Sicamous, showed up on July 21 and said, “We’re going to close to make sandwiches for the firefighters,” according to Vicki Krahn, a waitress at the restaurant.

Krahn said “30-something” sandwiches have been made for people already, and Choi said Husky House will continue to feed firefighters and evacuees until supplies run out.

Krahn said the business also donated 14 flats of 24 water bottles to local firefighters.

In the morning on July 22, Husky House will be serving free breakfast for firefighters and evacuees, she added.

Krahn said Choi is a good-hearted person who’s not doing this for recognition; he just wanted to help his community in a tough time.

