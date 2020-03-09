Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

A Calgary resident received multiple fines, and the vehicle she was driving was impounded, after being stopped by police for speeding.

Early in the afternoon on Sunday, March 8, a Sicamous RCMP officer witnessed an SUV with an Alberta plate, travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa at a high speed. A radar gun reading revealed the vehicle was travelling at 162-kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone. Police report when the officer turned on their emergency lights, the SUV increased speed to 177 km/h and continued west. A second officer successfully stopped the vehicle near the Monashee Frontage Road at the east end of Sicamous.

Read More: ‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Read More: Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

The driver failed two breathalyzer tests and Revelstoke RCMP notified the Sicamous officers the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke earlier that day. The driver, a 41-year-old Calgary woman, was fined $386 for failing to remain at a collision scene, $83 for excessive speed and $138 for failing to stop for police. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver’s license was suspended for 90 days due to the failed breathalyzer test.

Read More: Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

Read More: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Eagle Valley News