Sicamous RCMP release photos of break-in suspect

The man in the picture is wearing a dark jacket with distincive grey and white trim

Do you know this man?

That’s the question posed by the Sicamous RCMP after releasing photos of man suspected of breaking into an unattended vehicle in the Bayview Estates area of Sicamous during the early morning hours of Monday, July 9.

The photos show the suspect wearing a distinctive dark-coloured jacket with grey and white trim.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

