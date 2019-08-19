Sicamous RCMP arrest Lake Country man following truck break-in

Suspect found in possesion of bear spray, masks and break-in tools.

A break-in involving a parked vehicle in Sicamous led police to arrest a Lake Country man for multiple offences.

Sicamous RCMP received a call at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, saying that a man had broken into a parked Ford F-350 on Maier Road. A witness was alerted by the truck’s alarm and told police they saw a man dressed in black and carrying a backpack run from the vehicle and into a nearby corn field.

Read More: Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Read More: Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police located a man matching the witness description on the Seed Frontage Road at 8:15 a.m. and arrested him. Police say the man, a 42-year-old Lake Country resident, was in possession of a full can of bear spray, several break and enter tools, gloves and two face masks.

The man was released on a promise to appear in Salmon Arm court on October 8.

Read More: Sicamous RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Two Mile fire

Read More: Sicamous RCMP detachment receives unique decoration

Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief to a vehicle and possession of break and enter instruments. The charges will be considered by the Crown counsel following the completion of the Sicamous RCMP’s report on the break-in.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon climate advocacy group protests against Tolko
Next story
Cyclists were all smiles during ninth Tour de Victoria

Just Posted

Most Read