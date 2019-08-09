Sicamous opposes CSRD plans for recycle depot move

The District of Sicamous is asking the CSRD to leave the community recycle depot behind Parkland Mall. (File photo)

It’s back to the CSRD board with the decision to move Sicamous’ recycling depot.

The District of Sicamous has submitted a formal request to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board, asking that the community’s recycling service be returned to its location behind Parkland Mall.

In June of this year, with the contract for the CSRD’s recycling depot expiring on the 30th, the board voted to relocate Sicamous’ recycle depot to the bottle depot at 322 Finlayson Street. Later that month the CSRD put the move on hold to allow Sicamous council time to respond.

“We do not support locating recycling facilities in our downtown core, as it contravenes section 8.5.3 of our official community plan…, as it compromises beautification efforts to our downtown core. The most convenient and accessible location for the recycling services in our opinion is at 1133 Eagle Pass Way, the Parkland Mall,” writes Mayor Terry Rysz in a letter to the CSRD.

Sicamous’ response to the move is on the agenda for the Aug. 15 board meeting. A CSRD staff report notes the move would have created a convenient, one-stop drop-off of recyclables for residents.

“The convenience of a one-stop-drop for recyclables has been proven in other areas to increase the diversion of recyclables,” states the report.

