Sicamous mayor ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Two Mile Road wildfire hits 800 hectares

The Two Mile Road wildfire burning at Sicamous’ doorstep continues to grow.

On the morning of July 22, day three of the wildfire burning south of his community, Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz said he was cautiously optimistic about firefighting progress.

“They’ve got a good handle on the lower part of it, they’ve done a great job protecting Two Mile,” said Rysz on efforts to control the wildfire estimated to be 800 hectares.

Power was still running to all evacuated properties in the area, said Rysz.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) evacuation order for all residences south of Sherlock Road, southeast of Cook, Gillis, and Larch avenues, east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake, and north of Sicamous Creek was still in effect, while an evacuation alert continued to be in effect for much of the district north of the evacuation order area up to Highway 1.

On the evening of July 21, residents of Swansea Point were put on evacuation alert due to winds moving the fire in the community’s direction.

Rysz said crews and equipment were constructing a fire guard at the south end of the fire and, at the time, there were two helicopters bucketing the fire with water from Mara Lake.

Rysz said he wants to get people back in their homes as soon as possible, but he isn’t willing to chance anyone’s safety.

Though winds had been in Sicamous’ favor so far, fires can travel fast in a heartbeat.

“Air quality is brutal right now,” added Rysz.

Offers of assistance continue to roll in as Rysz said he’d received calls from Revelstoke, Golden and Enderby recently. As well, Rysz and the district remains in contact with the local RCMP and Fire Chief Brett Ogino, and they are being briefed on the fire situation throughout the day.

The mayor will be releasing daily video updates for the community that can be found on the district’s website.

