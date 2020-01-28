Sicamous man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography

Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years

A Sicamous man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced on Jan. 27 in Salmon Arm Provincial Court to six months in jail, along with a number of conditions.

The charge against 46-year-old Duane Denis Redekopp stems back to Jan. 29, 2018 in Sicamous. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession in April 2018.

On Dec. 3, when lawyers for the Crown and defence provided their sentencing submissions to Judge Dennis Morgan, the court heard that Redekopp was found in possession of hundreds of images of prepubescent males.

His lawyer told the court in December that Redekopp said he collected the images as part of a plan to frame a man who had abused him.

Read more: Shuswap man says child pornography collection intended to frame abuser

Read more: Shuswap man charged for possession and distribution of child pornography

Read more: Shuswap man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Along with the jail term, Redekopp was sentenced to 24 months’ probation.

The conditions include: not going to any public park, public swimming area or community centre where people under 16 years can be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground or playground, unless with written permission of his probation officer. He is also restricted from using the internet except with permission, and if he does he must not delete his browsing history. He is not permitted to access any social media sites, networks or chat rooms, to maintain a personal profile or communicate with anyone under 18 online.

Redekopp must also submit to a DNA order and will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years. He is also prohibited for five years from working or volunteering in a position of trust or authority towards anyone under 16.

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter