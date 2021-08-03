Sicamous landfill to reopen Friday morning

Landfill has been closed due to the Two Mile wildfire

The Sicamous landfill will reopen on Aug. 6, after being closed due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)

The Sicamous landfill will reopen on Friday (Aug. 6) at 10 a.m., according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

It made the announcement on Aug. 3, the same day the last evacuation orders in Sicamous due to the Two Mile wildfire were changed to alerts.

From Friday onward, the landfill’s regular hours of Friday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be back in effect.

The temporary household garbage disposal option at 1121 Eagle Pass Way will remain open until further notice.

Eagle Valley News