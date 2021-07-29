Sicamous landfill to remain closed until further notice

Temporary waste transfer station by the Sicamous Curling Rink will remain in place

The Sicamous Landfill is closed until further notice as the Two Mile Road wildfire continues to burn.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional district announced the closure on July 29, stating it’s looking to keep traffic off of Highway 97A.

Highway 97A has been closed for safety concerns.

The landfill was first closed on July 20, when initial evacuations due to the wildfire took place. It was then opened for a day on Tuesday, July 27, after some evacuation orders were changed to alerts the day prior.

The landfill, which is normally closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, will remain closed from Friday (July 30) onward.

The District of Sicamous’ temporary garbage disposal option at 1121 Eagle Pass Way remains open for household garbage only.

