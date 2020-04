The vehicle was in a backyard on Main Street when it caught fire.

Sicamous firefighters extinguish a blaze in a motorhome parked in the backyard of a house on Main Street on April 15. The firefighters were on scene at 6:30 p.m. (Peter Rowbottom Photo)

Sicamous firefighters extinguish a blaze in a motorhome parked in the backyard of a house on Main Street on April 15.

According to Peter Rowbottom who witnessed the incident, the firefighters were on scene at 6:30 p.m.

A request for further information from the Sicamous Fire Department was not returned.

