Sicamous fire chief receives medal for 25 years of service

For 25 years, keeping people safe has been a profession and a passion for Brett Ogino.
On Sept. 8, at the District of Sicamous council meeting, the community’s full-time fire chief was recognized for his efforts with the B.C. Long Service Medal.
Awarded to firefighters with 25 years of volunteer or paid fire service, the medal recognizes a firefighter’s dedication and commitment to fire safety.
Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz presented Ogino with the medal, as well as a plaque. He complimented Ogino on his handling of the Two Mile Road wildfire situation, noting his composure and ability to coordinate firefighters from multiple fire departments.
“You’re very deserving of this award. This is an amazing man that we’re very, very lucky to have,” said Rysz.
Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports