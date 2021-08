Next meeting to take place on Sept. 8

The District of Sicamous cancelled its Aug. 25, 2021 council meeting. (File photo)

Sicamous council is taking a one-meeting hiatus.

At its Aug. 11 meeting, council voted to cancel its Aug. 25 council meeting, as well as its Aug. 25 planning and development committee meeting.

Due to the cancellation, the next council and planning and development meetings will take place on Sept. 8.

