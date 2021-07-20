Sicamous care home proactively evacuated due to 2 Mile Road wildfire

Around 1,000 Sicamous residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes

The wildfire near Sicamous on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Interior Health is proactively evacuating a Sicamous care home due to the 2 Mile Road wildfire.

We are proactively relocating care home residents within the Wise Man Creek wildfire evacuation alert zone. The health centre is temporarily closed and Covid immunization clinic postponed until further notice. Those impacted are being contacted directly. https://t.co/QAjWkKputw — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) July 21, 2021

Residents of Eagle Valley Manor, which is currently on evacuation alert, are headed to neighbouring communities alongside support staff.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” stated Interior Health in a news release.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-422-2001.

The Sicamous Health Centre has also been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Sicamous has been cancelled.

The Wiseman Creek wildfire is around 60 hectares in size and has forced about 1,000 residents of Sicamous to evacuate their homes.

