Sicamous bridge project will obstruct travel on the Eagle River

Replacement work on the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge is entering a new phase next week.

The waterway beneath the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge will be obstructed for a period of three months as in-stream work is going on as part of the project to replace the bridge. (File photo)

It is unlikely there will be many hardy late-fall paddlers affected but a new phase of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge project will be obstructing the Eagle River beginning next week.

According to a notice posted by the District of Sicamous, in-stream work on the replacement of the aging bridge will obstruct the river beginning on Nov. 30. The closure is expected to continue until Feb. 23 2021.

For those who miss the advance warning, notices will be posted upstream and downstream of the closed area.

No portaging through the site will be accommodated during construction.

