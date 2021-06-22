Sicamous’ annual Canada Day fireworks display postponed

Children's event to take place at Red Barn Arts Centre

Canada Day won’t be celebrated with a bang this year in Sicamous.

On June 16, the district announced its annual Sicamous Beach Park fireworks display is once again postponed, now until 2022, due to current restrictions on mass gatherings.

Sicamous is currently considering other ways to celebrate Canada Day and plans will be shared with the community as details are confirmed.

Sicamous residents are encouraged to watch for Canada Day festivities hosted by local businesses and community groups, such as the Canada Day Children’s Festival at the Red Barn Arts Centre.

The festival is being organized by the Eagle Valley Arts Council and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1.

Admission will be free and children will be able to work on art projects, plant trees, eat cupcakes and more.

