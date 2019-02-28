Sicamous and District Visitor Centre assisted over 500 European guests in 2018

Visitors from Sweden, Australia, Germany, Israel stopped by for help at the visitor centre

Sicamous drew visitors from all over the world in 2018.

Stats kept by the Sicamous and District Visitor Centre show the community on the eastern shore of Shuswap Lake appeals to travellers from all over the world.

“We’ve got signatures in our guest book from Quebec, Massachusetts, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Holland, New Zealand, Belgium, Britain and Israel, though we have had visitors from numerous other countries as well,” a statement from the visitor centre reads.

All told, 4,113 people, including locals, dropped into the visitor centre to ask for information in 2018. The largest segment of visitors were the 1,205 who came from other parts of B.C. Local users of the visitor centre’s services totalled 1,162 and 746 Albertans visited. The number of Albertan visitors peaks in July.

European visitors also frequently passed through the visitor centre’s doors 552 in total.

According to information provided by the visitor centre, European guests were most prevalent in the shoulder season and had lots of questions about salmon.

2018 saw 27 visitors from Washington State, seven from California and an additional 58 from other U.S. states and Mexico.

Not all of the travellers are just passing through; the visitor centre received an inquiry from a man from Las Vegas who plans to spend two or three months in Sicamous in the spring and summer.

Rounding out the total are 113 visitors from Asia and Australia and 14 from other far-flung places of origin.

The Visitor Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Between the may long weekend and June 30 they are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and for the months of July and August they are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

