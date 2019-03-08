Shuttle service for Vernon Vipers, Silverbacks game

A free park and ride shuttle service is offered from the Village Green Hotel parking lot

Silverbacks’ forward Nick Unruh slides in to intercept a pass from Vipers’ forward Landon Fuler during their playoff game March 6 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

In anticipation of a large turnout to Friday’s playoff game, the City of Vernon and the Vernon Vipers are offering fans a free shuttle service.

“The Vernon Vipers working with the City of Vernon are pleased to inform Vipers fans of a free park and ride service departing from the Village Green Hotel parking lot to Kal Tire Place for the Friday, March 8 playoff game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks,” the City said in a release.

Related: Vipers hang on to early lead

Related: Silverbacks down 2-1

The shuttle bus will run from the Village Green Hotel beginning at 5:45 p.m. and running every 30 minutes until 7:15 p.m.. The bus will once again depart Kal Tire Place beginning at 9 p.m. and returning to the Village Green Hotel.

Fans are also encouraged to check Route 3: Alexis Park transit schedules.

The Vernon Vipers and the City of Vernon encourage fans to carpool where possible.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.