Deena Beaudoin’s fidget cuffs are intended to reduce stress for dementia patients and are on high demand from local senior’s homes. (Contributed)

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Using her textile talents, a local crochet artist has hooked into making life easier for Alzheimer’s patients in the Shuswap.

Deena Beaudoin was inspired to start making fidget cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients after seeing a post made to the Shuswap Everything Friendly Goes Facebook page in January. Fidgeting can be a result of stress experienced by patients who, in some cases, will pick at their own skin. Both fidget blankets and cuffs can redirect these tendencies.

Read more: B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

Read more: Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Beaudoin makes her cuffs using a combination of different crocheting patterns and beads woven into pieces to create different textures and things for the patients to fiddle with. Having made two cuffs so far, Beaudoin has learned of a demand for such items from local seniors care homes.

Both Beaudoin’s grandfather and great-aunt developed Alzheimer’s, so working on the cuffs is a meaningful task for her.

“I think it’s great, for me; I’m someone who can’t sit idle either, so doing the crocheting is something that keeps my hands busy,” Beaudoin said.

Read more: Purl jam: Finland hosts heavy metal knitting championship

Read more: Sculpture knits local community

Beaudoin will be working on six cuffs for residents of Bastion Place in Salmon Arm and hopes to sell more through her Facebook page Love’n Loops by Dee.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
IN PHOTOS: Family Day weekend in Grand Forks
Next story
Regional district director to continue the work of his father

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Winter carnival celebrated in Burns Lake

    Hundreds of students at William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake filed into the gymnasium on Feb. 14 for a pancake breakfast supported by the Canadian Parents for French BC Yukon. After the breakfast students will be heading off to different carnival activities including: skating, curling, swimming, and cross-country skiing. And of course the friendly French snowman Bonhomme enjoyed the breakfast with the kids too. French immersion involves teaching subjects like history, geography, math and art in entirely in French and is geared towards developing bilingual students. French immersion remains popular province-wide, including in the northwest, and in Smithers some students have been put on waiting lists because of high demand from parents for spots in the program. The province's first French immersion program began in 1968 at Alderson Elementary in Coquitlam with 32 kindergarten students. Today, there is close to 60,000 students in French immersion classes, representing about 9.5 per cent of B.C's public school population. Over the last decade the number of immersion students has grown immensely. (Submitted photos)

  • Parksville chamber names finalists for annual business awards

    Parksville-Qualicum Community Foundation to receive Community Spirt Award

  • Hazelton wrestling boys and girls win zones

    Three Smithers wrestlers qualify for provincials

  • Fairmont home destroyed in fire

    Firefighters are on scene today to investigate the cause of the fire.

  • Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

    Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

  • VIDEO: Man charged after allegedly wielding two meat cleavers in Lower Mainland Walmart

    A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

  • Summerland council to examine cannabis odours

    Municipal staff will examine measures to control smells from grow operations