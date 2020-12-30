Shuswap Veterinary Clinic seeks dog’s owner

The Shuswap Veterinary Clinic is hoping to reunite a dog with its rightful owner.
According to a post on the vet clinic’s Facebook page, a dog was brought to the clinic on the morning of Dec. 30. The rottweiler, which has a collar but no identification, tattoo or microchip, was located in the Panorama Ranch area of Gleneden.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the clinic at 250-832-6069.
