Shuswap Veterinary Clinic seeks dog’s owner

The dog without identification was found in Gleneden and brought to the vet this morning

The Shuswap Veterinary Clinic is hoping to reunite a dog which was brought in to the clinic with its rightful owners. (Shuswap Veterinary Clinic/Facebook)

The Shuswap Veterinary Clinic is hoping to reunite a dog with its rightful owner.

According to a post on the vet clinic’s Facebook page, a dog was brought to the clinic on the morning of Dec. 30. The rottweiler, which has a collar but no identification, tattoo or microchip, was located in the Panorama Ranch area of Gleneden.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the clinic at 250-832-6069.

