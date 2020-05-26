Shuswap SPCA expands animal food bank service to pet guardians in need

Pet food also available through Second Harvest Food Bank

The donated food collected at BC SPCA branches is being transferred to the Animal Food Bank for direct distribution to pet guardians in need of assistance. (Contributed)

The Shuswap SPCA is expanding services to help residents having difficult providing food for their pets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local branch announced in a Tuesday, May 26 release that it would be expanding its food bank services to support pet guardians in the community.

BC SPCA’s Shuswap Branch is expanding its pet food bank services to pet guardians in their community who have been financially impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our goal is to help keep families and their pets together at a time when companionship from animals is needed more than ever,” said Shuswap branch manager Victoria Olynik.

Olynik said the branch is grateful for the donations of unopened dry and canned pet food and cat litter that is distributed to pet guardians in the region through the Animal Food Bank and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager of the Second Harvest Food Bank, said the clients who use their service appreciate having pet food options available as well as the regular food items.

“We’re so thankful for the partnership we’ve had with the Shuswap SPCA for the past five years,” she said. “Even before the pandemic, our clients would be happy to see the SPCA volunteer and pet food bins as the first point of contact when coming into our building. It’s a great community service.”

Those needing to access pet food supplies are asked to call the Second Harvest Food Bank at 250-833-4011, request food online through the Animal Food Bank at animalfoodbank.ca/request-for-help, or call the Shuswap SPCA at 250-832-7376.

Information is also available through the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722. Pet food donations can be dropped off at the BC SPCA Shuswap branch, located at 5850 Auto Rd. SE in Salmon Arm.

