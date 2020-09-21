A Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue team rolled up Mount Ida to retrieve a man who sustained injuries in a dirt-biking accident on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Image: Shuswap SAR

Shuswap search and rescue crew respond to dirt biker injured on Mount Ida

North Vancouver man transported to hospital for treatment of injuries

  • Sep. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man was transported to hospital Saturday following a dirt-bike riding incident on Mount Ida.

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue manager John Schut said a crew of 12 rescuers responded to a call at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, after a 42-year-old man from North Vancouver went off a trail on his dirt bike and sustained injuries to his face and shoulder.

Schut said the rescuers used all-terrain vehicles, including a side-by-side with a stretcher, to ascend the mountain and retrieve the injured man. A BC Ambulance crew was waiting at the access near the Mount Ida Cemetery to transport the man to hospital.

The rescue operation wrapped up around 4 p.m., and Schut said there were no particular challenges involved.

“It was fairly straight forward,” he said.

Schut said the rider was participating in a local club event that included people from as far as the Lower Mainland and Calgary.

