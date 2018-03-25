Shuswap rider concerned over driver safety around horses

While some horses may be just fine riding around town and near highways, others can easily become nervous and panic when around loud noises and distractions. (File photo)

Most drivers know to watch out for deer, moose and other wild animals along the highway, as they are easily spooked and can damage both vehicles and occupants. But how many consider the same for horses?

Jodi Towell, an avid rider in the Salmon Arm area, says she has noticed many drivers flying past riders who are travelling to one of the many trailheads along 60 St. S.W. near High Country Trail Rides. She would like to caution motorists as to the risks of not practicing safe driving around horses and riders on the highway.

“People in general I think don’t have much horse experience, they don’t know how slow they are supposed to drive past, so we just generally have a lot of people zipping by because the horses seem calm,” she says. “You don’t really notice, unless you’re riding them, that the horse is getting really tense and might spook while the car is right next to it.”

Horses are large animals and, while generally calm, become very nervous when approached quickly and without notice. Bring a fast-moving vehicle into the mix and it’s not just the horse and rider who may suffer injury in a collision, but likely the vehicle and driver as well.

“What I was remembering from riding a nervous horse when I was younger was him kicking out a car that flew past us on the road, and he actually did the same to a dirt biker on the trails almost getting him in the head,” Towell says. “A horse of my size can take out a pretty big truck! I don’t think people realize it’s not just me and the horse that can get hurt, they can get hurt as well.”

As for what drivers can do to to prevent any possible accidents, she says “I think the main points are for drivers to be aware there could be horses on the roads and watching out for them. Slow down as they approach riders even if horses appear to be calm, pass wide, car width if possible, and wait until they are well past to start accelerating.”

The Horse Council of B.C. also recommends passing wide and slow when approaching a horse while driving, as well as turning down any loud music and avoiding honking or sudden acceleration. In addition, they suggest cyclists take precaution when approaching horses as well.

“Cyclists tend to spook horses once they are alongside because they are so quiet,” Towell says “Once the horses’ hear a person’s voice they tend to relax as they know what type of creature is approaching them.”

