Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: December

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

• Sunlight flows through the floor to-ceiling windows spaced evenly around the circular, natural wood building. This is the new Switzmalph Child Care Centre at 4501 First Ave. SW, a bright, beautiful structure and accomplishment for the Neskonlith First Nation. Daycare manager Crystal Cox said three programs are offered: the Ckwltahm or Meadow room for children up to 18 months; Ckelpipelt, or Coyote Cub, for children 18 to 36 months and the third, Sqwalaxsiselt, or Baby Bear, for children three to five years, altogether accommodating a total of 44 when at full capacity. Cox explained although the centre offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture, it is open to and welcomes children of all heritages.

• RCMP were calling for respect after staff at Salmon Arm businesses were allegedly subjected to ridicule and abuse over mask requirements. Staff Sgt. Scott West reminded the public in a Nov. 30 media release the wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province, and encouraged everyone to respect provincial health orders for their safety and the safety of others.

• A Shuswap resident was asked to remove his private billboard along Highway 97B. The sign, located on a rural Deep Creek Road property, was larger and taller than allowed by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) bylaws.

• Cross-country skiing got an early start in the Larch Hills. Larch Hills Nordic Society president Suzy Beckner said the popular Shuswap cross-country ski area’s trails were already being groomed and put to good use, despite it not yet being December. “It’s pretty exciting because this is the earliest we’ve ever been able to open,” said Beckner. “I’ve coached a ski team for nine years and we never once had a practice in November.”

• Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchards will be in good hands. After about two years on the market, the 29.3 acre Hanna and Hanna Farm property at 3181 11th Ave. NE, run by brothers and business partners James and Stuart Hanna, recently sold to Alison Round and Kathleen Van Der Ree of Squamish’s Northyards Cider Co.

“It is a unique property and we certainly weren’t willing to sell it to anybody…” said James. “It had to be good for the community, it had to be good for our neighbours, it had to be right and I think these people who have purchased it…they will do well and I think they will take it to the next level.”

• The Sicamous RCMP searched a vehicle after a local man was caught up in a fake gold jewelry scam. Sgt. Murray McNeil said police at the Sicamous detachment were notified the local man had purchased the fake gold jewelry from a man and a woman in a van on Main Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The suspects had departed by the time police arrived.

