Shuswap Market News Year in Review – June

• Transport Canada and Columbia Shuswap Regional District bylaw enforcement staff removed 28 buoys from Mara Lake that did not comply with their regulations.
• An escaped convict, at large since 2016, was nabbed by Salmon Arm RCMP in a shopping centre parking lot in Salmon Arm. The man escaping from a provincial institution and had 40 outstanding charges against him from Alberta, Ontario and other western provinces.
• The last thing a Salmon Arm’s Elizabeth Anderson’s expected to see early was a moose and her calf strolling into her backyard. Anderson’s roommate heard footsteps on the gravel outside a bedroom window at 4:15 a.m. and, expecting nefarious visitors, everyone in the house was shocked to see the long-legged pair looking back at them.
• Waterway Houseboats Ltd. and associated company Vinco Holdings Ltd. entered receivership and ceased operations after a June 11 Supreme Court of British Columbia hearing. Colleen Anderson, Waterway’s operations manager said 51 Waterway staff members were laid off.
• The Cedar Heights Community Centre in Blind Bay continued to be the target of a rash of thefts and vandalism.
• Volunteers from multiple search and rescue groups rushed to the aid of a woman who suffered a spinal injury after falling from her mountain bike in the North Shuswap. Search manager John Schut said a call was received June 14 to help the woman who fell approximately 3.5 kilometres up the Wade River Trail, near the Adams River Bridge.