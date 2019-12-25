Shuswap Market News Year in Review – April

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling found the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats 2 Mile operation during the 2012 debris flood. (File Photo)

• The Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department received the CSRD’s Fire Department of the Year trophy, awarded at the regional district’s March 21 board meeting. “They continue to attract new recruits due to their professionalism and respect within the community,” according to a statement from the CSRD.

• A fixture in Salmon Arm since 2003, the Canadian Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life event was cancelled. Brenda Kurtz, who volunteered with the relay since its inception, said organizers were informed the event would not be held in 2019. “That’s just the word we were given, it wasn’t our decision,” she said.

• Swimmer James LeBuke was named to Team Canada for the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary. LeBuke swims with the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks in Salmon Arm and was one of 19 swimmers selected for Team Canada.

• Salmon Arm Secondary wrestler Elijah Lazar reached the top of the sport nationally. He finished first in juvenile Greco-Roman wrestling in the 55-kg weight class at the wrestling nationals in Fredericton, N.B. April 5 to 7.

• Gunsmithing is a time-honoured family business for Steven Joy, the owner of Bigfoot Firearms, which recently relocated to the Westgate Public Market in Salmon Arm. Joy learned the trade of repairing, refurbishing and customizing firearms from his father, Robert Joy.

• Opposition continued to build to the proposed use of biosolids to improve pasture on the Turtle Valley Bison Ranch near Chase. An initial meeting held by Arrow Transportation, the company that will be transporting and applying the biosolids, prompted Turtle Valley residents to organize their own public meeting, where it was decided the group would be more visible in their opposition. “We had about 60 residents attend, and support from local First Nations as well. We have organized to have banners, bumper stickers and pamphlets produced to spread through the community, and we discussed as a group our main concerns about the whole issue,” said Connie Seaward.

• As Salmon Arm residents continued to deal with shock and sorrow following the murder of Gordon Parmenter during a Sunday service at the Church of Christ, support is being offered from a number of sources. Chaplains Rick Benner and his wife, Sally, came to Salmon Arm, concerned about the effect the devastating tragedy was having on members of the Church of Christ. “We got together with people at their usual coffee place and listened to their stories and what had unfolded,” Rick Benner said. “Part of recovery is telling the story, in some cases over and over as necessary.”

• A man shot by a police officer in 2017 pleaded guilty to a charge of flight from a peace officer. Initially facing 23 counts following the incident at the Xcalibur Kawasaki car wash on Jan. 30, 2017, Kaymen Winter, 25, was sentenced on the one remaining charge Tuesday, April 16, in provincial court. He was sentenced to two years in jail, but because he already served 19 months, credited at time and a half, the court considered the sentence already served. He has also already served two years on related break and enter charges.

• The B.C. Supreme Court ruled the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous were liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats’ Mara Lake property when Sicamous Creek burst its banks in 2012. Waterway was to receive more than $2 million as a result of the April 16 judgment.

