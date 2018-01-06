Shuswap Market News Feb. 2017 in review

• In his Director’s Notes column, Columbia Shuswap Regional District director Paul Demenok talked about the next community consultation as part of the Area C Governance Review Study. He said the review has three aims: to document and assess the current state of governance and service delivery in the South Shuswap; to clearly understand the concerns and interests of residents regarding governance and delivery of services; and to identify future governance and service-delivery options in Area C.

• A new Shuswap Labour Market Study will be taking a grassroots approach to find out what the needs of potential employees and employers are. In January, the Adams Lake, Little Shuswap Lake, Neskonlith and Splatsin bands, Salmon Arm and the CSRD Area C launched an economic planning opportunity called the Shuswap Labour Market Assessment and Action Planning project. Bonnie Thomas, one of the two project managers, is pleased with the approach.

“This one addresses the individual, the grassroots people, what are their needs…It’s how best can we plan for something that affects everyone across the board.”

• Where are the fish and what is being done about the problem? These are questions members of the Adams River Salmon Society wanted to discuss with a wide variety of stakeholders.

In a letter to North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, directors on the society’s board submitted their concerns with the decrease in reproducing salmon in the Adams River watershed and related river systems.

• Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior announced 24 winning entries in its 12th Annual Keystone Home Builders Awards of Excellence. Local builder, Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. of Blind Bay, captured the prestigious Gold Award for Best Single Family Detached home, plus silver for Customer Choice.

• Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors agreed to consult with electoral area constituents before moving ahead with, or expanding, building inspection services. When the issue was brought to the CSRD’s Jan. 19 regular board meeting, Demenok explained he was not ready to roll with building inspections, given the number of projects currently underway in Area C. Asked when he sees building inspection appearing on Area C’s ‘to do’ list, Demenok said maybe 2019 or 2020.

“I would like staff to work out the bugs and undertake more public education before moving forward,” he said, noting his concern for the potential cost to taxpayers in Area C.

• South Shuswap resident Judy Galley, her son, Dustin, and friend Isabella Elliot were on the sidewalk in front of Christy Clark’s MLA office in Westbank. Galley organized the event to protest what she sees as the government’s failure to uphold B.C.’s Patients’ Bill of Rights when it comes to seniors’ care.

• Two Lower Mainland men spent a cold night on Crowfoot Mountain after being stuck in a deep ravine. Chase RCMP received a report of the two stranded Abbotsford men, a 51-year-old and his son, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. They said they were prepared to stay the night but they changed their minds.

“By 11 p.m., the men called again to say that while they were fine, they would prefer to get rescued that night,” said Const. Gord Sauer. “Volunteers from the snowmobile club ventured into the mountain in the dark and got within 500 metres of the men but were unable to reach them due to the darkness and terrain.”

The next morning members of the Shuswap Search and Rescue were called to help. A team from the Crowfoot Snowmobile Club reached the men and was able lead them out of the ravine by another route.

• An inquiry is launched after a suspect is shot following an altercation with police. The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) continues into the circumstances around the shooting, which occurred at the Xcalibur Car Wash. The policed responded to a complaint of a theft in progress and discovered a lone male in one of the car wash bays.

“He attempted to escape in a vehicle and an altercation resulted in shots being fired by police,” said the RCMP in a press release.

• Local citizens gathered to show support for Muslims in the wake of killings in a Quebec City mosque. The vigil, organized by Clara Scheil and Cindy Derkaz, attracted a crowd of 80 people.

“Love is stronger than hate. Love is stronger than fear. Living in Salmon Arm I have no fear,” said Scheil, who is a Muslim.

Mustafa Zakreet also spoke and then led the other Muslims present in prayer. The January 29th shooting killed six people and injured another 19.

• At the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition held in Los Angeles, Montreal Canadian defenceman Shea Weber won the Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot for the Atlantic Division with a shot of 102.8 mph. This was the third year in a row Weber, Sicamous native, took top honours.

• The generosity of the community overwhelms the victim of a car theft. When Moses Kamara’s ’99 Honda Civic was stolen,someone set up a Go Fund Me account. With the money raised, Kamara was able to buy a new vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Highlander. Kamara gushed with gratitude: “We just want to say thank you to all the people who donated for us to get this gift. It’s a blessing and we really appreciate it. It’s like I belong in Salmon Arm. I fit here, and everywhere people just bless me.”

• Federal census data shows most of the Shuswap experienced growth in population over the past five years. Sorrento’s population saw a 2.4 per cent increase (1,255 in 2011 to 1,285 in 2016); Blind Bay 6.6 per cent (1,234 – 1,315); the City of Salmon Arm went from 17,464 – 17,706, a 1.4 per cent increase. The Village of Chase and the District of Sicamous bucked the trend, both showing a decline in total population.

• Laura Hall, 13, brought home a silver medal in her age division the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships held in Edmonton. She was also part of the bronze-medal winning team for the five-lap team pursuit.

Shock and disbelief turned into deep sadness following the news of the death of Al Boucher, former owner of the Blue Canoe Bakery and Cafe. The 39-year-old lost his life after his westbound truck crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with a semi-trailer near Cedar Drive in Blind Bay.

• Bonnie Peterson took the top title at the popular annual pie contest. Alice Broeder came in second and Marie Gray took third place honours. The auction raised a total of $42,900 for the Salmon Arm Museum.

• The Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue crew got a new mobile custom-made command centre to replace the outdated bus they had been using.

• The annual Shuswap Trail Alliance fundraising party was another huge success and raised $37,000.