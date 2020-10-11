Shuswap History in Pictures: Fully Loaded

John and Ross Graham show off an impressive load of logs bound for the sawmill in 1941.

John and Ross Graham stand proudly by a large load of logs on their truck in 1941. (Sicamous and District Historical Society Photo)

John and Ross Graham show off an impressive load of logs bound for the sawmill in 1941. The Sicamous and District Historical Society’s photo archives contain many photos which show the logging industry which was a major part of life in the Shuswap in earlier decades. Many of the photos show large trees being hauled around by trucks which would considered tiny by the standards of today’s timber industry.

