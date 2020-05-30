Shuswap History in Pictures: Floodwater food run

A young boy rows through the flooded streets of Sicamous near Schwepps Groceries during the 1972 flood. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo)

In this picture from the Sicamous museum’s archives a young boy rows through Sicamous’ streets during the 1972 flood. He was photographed on June 13, 1972 as he passed Schwepps Groceries.

According to shuswaplakewatch.com the lake level in 1972 peaked at 349.660 metres above sea level. This was almost 10 cm higher than the peak lake level reached in mid-June 2012 which caused damaging flooding.

