Shuswap firefighters respond to halted train in Notch Hill

A train is moving again after being examined by Shuswap firefighters.
The freight came to a halt shortly after 9 a.m. on the morning of April 11 and members of the Shuswap Volunteer Fire Department were seen examining one of the locomotives in the centre of the train in Notch Hill, at the Fredrickron Road railway crossing.
A bystander on scene said the firefighters had climbed onto the locomotive. The train eventually moved west away from the crossing.
The fire department has not yet returned a request for comment.
More to come.
