Shuswap firefighters deployed to Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

Another pair of North Okanagan-Shuswap firefighters have been deployed to assist with suppression efforts at Penticton’s Christie Mountain wildfire.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Co-ordinator Sean Coubrough said he received a call around noon Friday, Aug. 21, from the provincial office of the fire commissioner requesting additional support in fighting the 2,000 hectare Penticton fire. Coubrough said a two-person team was deployed along with a fire tender with large tank and pump.

“The concern now is with the the changing weather conditions and possible windshift and the possible unknowns they can bring, they wanted to makes sure they have the resources they need to fight that,” said Coubrough.

Deployed were Ranchero firefighters Len Youden, the CSRD’s Fire Smart co-ordinator, and Darnell Krusel, who also serves as a CSRD live fire instructor and is long-time member of the CSRD’s Structural Protection Unit, and has been on other wildfire deployments.

This is the second team to be delpoyed from the CSRD to Penticton. On Tuesday, Nathan Martin and Cpt. Chad Graham of the Falkland Fire Department travelled to Penticton with a water tender to assist the BC Wildfire Service. Graham has since returned and White Lake firefighter and former chief, Jayson Tracy, is in Penticton assisting Martin.

