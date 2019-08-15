Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen "higher than average collision rate over the last decade"

The Balmoral intersection is getting an update that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says will improve safety. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at the Balmoral Road intersection.

The accident is reported to have occurred in the westbound lane.

An air ambulance is also on scene.

Report of a vehicle incident #BCHwy1 WB at Balmoral Rd west of #SalmonArm we're looking into it. Expect delays. #Sorrento #BlindBay — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 16, 2019

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recently announced its plans to proceed with a reconfiguration of the Balmoral intersection which has seen a “higher than average collision rate over the last decade.”

After significant input from local people, we're moving forward with a safety reconfiguration of the #BCHwy1 and Balmoral Road intersection, which had a higher than average collision rate over the last decade: https://t.co/lzMlVBuuMo #Sorrento pic.twitter.com/ALf0Pm7XeB — BC Transportation (@TranBC) August 14, 2019

Read more: Update: Traffic flowing again following two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Read more: Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter