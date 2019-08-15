The Balmoral intersection is getting an update that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says will improve safety. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen "higher than average collision rate over the last decade"

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at the Balmoral Road intersection.

The accident is reported to have occurred in the westbound lane.

An air ambulance is also on scene.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recently announced its plans to proceed with a reconfiguration of the Balmoral intersection which has seen a “higher than average collision rate over the last decade.”

