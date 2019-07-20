Shuswap donkey refuge event celebrates 20 years of rescues

The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge will host its Donkey Day fundraiser on July 27

Sampson and Cotton, donkey ambassadors for the mammoth herd, came to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge from Alberta after being abandoned in a field. (Photo - Shirley Mainprize)

The home for neglected, abused or unwanted donkeys in the Shuswap will revive the Donkey Day fundraiser for the first time in three years.

According to a news release, the fundraiser was dormant while the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge focused on other special events, but will be back on July 27 to celebrate 20 years of donkey rescues.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Donkey Day 2019 will include meet-and-greets with donkey ambassadors, a kids’ craft area for making donkey ear hats, and a food concession stand with nachos.

Donkey t-shirts and other donkey-related items will also be featured in the refuge shop, available throughout the event.

By making admission $5 per person, refuge founder Shirley Mainprize said she wants to make sure “everyone gets a chance to visit with (their) wonderful donkeys and experience their magic.”

Mainprize said the event is also to raise support and awareness for the donkeys by collecting donations for hay, sponsorships for ambassador donkeys, and memberships to the refuge.

For more information email donkeyrefuge@gmail.com or call 250-679-2778.

The refuge is located at 7877 Skimikin Rd. in Chase.

