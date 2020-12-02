Shred Kelly gets creative with pandemic performances

Local band Shred Kelly has been trying out lots of different ways to stay engaged with their fans during the pandemic, and were recently featured on CBC Music as an innovative act.

Following their Tiny Concerts in the Park series hosted throughout the summer, the band celebrated the release of their newest album, Like a Rising Sun, by embarking on a cross-Canada virtual tour this past October.

“It was mostly just fun for us because we miss performing with each other,” said band member, Sage McBride.

“It was nice to all be together doing what we usually get to do even though there wasn’t an in-person audience.”

The event kicked off on Oct. 14 as the band was featured on the Facebook pages of some of their favourite venues including Banff’s Rose and Crown, Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern, and Vancouver’s Fox Cabaret.

Proceeds from the virtual event were split with the venues in an effort to continue supporting them throughout the pandemic.

“We were raising money for some of the venues that we usually play at and just kind of trying to connect with people in a virtual way when we couldn’t actually go on tour – it was really fun… a few people came to all of the shows which was cool because that would never happen in real life.”

Not stopping there, Shred Kelly is getting festive this year by hosting an online Christmas show on Dec. 13.

Encouraging all attendees to wear their favourite Christmas sweaters, the show will include Christmas songs, Shred Kelly originals, comedic videos, and more.

Tickets for the event are available on the band’s website, with $5 from each sale going towards the Fernie Women’s Resource Centre’s gift card drive.

The band is further giving back to the community by currently donating all proceeds from their digital downloads to Grace Brulotte’s Wheelchair fundraiser.

Keeping the holiday spirit alive, Shred Kelly is also offering personalized singing Christmas telegrams this year, where they will sing a Christmas song to those unable to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

Looking into the new year, the band will continue offering their fans fun ways to listen to their music by participating in a virtual folk festival tour this winter, where they will play a total of eight online shows.

“We’re going on a virtual tour on the Facebook pages of a bunch of Canadian music festivals during the month of February,” said McBride.

“It will be streamed from Fernie… but we’ll be thinking of some creative ways to make it feel like a virtual festival experience.”

To keep up to date with Shred Kelly’s online events, purchase tickets for their Christmas show, or buy CD stocking stuffers, head to their social channels or visit their website at shredkelly.com.

