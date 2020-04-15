Fire department and first responders parade

Showing support

On April 7 Houston Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders had a mini parade through Houston to show support to the nurses, doctors and front line workers in the midst of the Covid19 crisis. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Apr. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston Today

