Showers, risk of thunderstorms for Tuesday

Tuesday will see the rain ending in the morning, becoming cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms later in the afternoon, high of 16 C. Overnight will see showers with a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening, fog patches will develop before morning and a low of 11 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 10 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

