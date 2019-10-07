Monday will see showers ending late in the afternoon then becoming cloudy with a 30 per cents chance of showers and a high of 15 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 8 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Showers ahead for Monday

Plus a look at your week

  • Oct. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday will see showers ending late in the afternoon then becoming cloudy with a 30 per cents chance of showers and a high of 15 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Increase in raccoon roadkill on Highway 17

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 3 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

READ ALSO: Lead steward for Goward woodlands calls on Saanich for more robust deer strategy

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 14 C with a low of 3 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Massive fire breaks out at laundromat in Abbotsford
Next story
UPDATED: Authorities re-opend traffic on Quadra Avenue following collision in Saanich Sunday afternoon

Just Posted

Most Read