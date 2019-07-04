Showcasing Clearwater’s local talent

Music students of Brenden Benoit’s Sona Music and Audio Services held their first public recital in late June, showcasing the skills they’ve learned since beginning lessons in guitar and piano. Benoit said he’d eventually like to hold two such recitals a year, with the next one taking place at Christmas. Photo submitted

Students from a local music class offered by Sona Music and Audio recently gave their first ever recital to the public, showing off the skills they’ve been picking up since starting lessons taught by teacher Brenden Benoit.

The musicians, ranging in age from 10-years-old to adult, played guitar and piano in the styles of contemporary, pop, and classical music.

“It was really awesome to be able to provide that for folks in town,” said Benoit.

“I understand that there hasn’t been any recitals or music teachers in the last little while since before I got here, so they were

very happy about the fact that it’s now an option they look forward to and work towards.”

The recital offered nine performances for the crowd of roughly 30 people who showed up to take in the music and Benoit added he’s hoping to schedule another event for Christmas, with a goal to host two recitals per year.

Other instruments he teaches include bass guitar, drums and percussion as far as private lessons go, though he also teaches lessons in recording software and live sound technician lessons.

He also has plans to expand Sona Music and Audio, which is the brand his music school and audio services go under.

“Once the real estate side of things is worked out, the long term goal will be to have a music store in town with that name on it,” Benoit said.

“I’ve definitely heard a lot of good feedback on that idea—it’s a work in progress.”

Benoit added Sona Music and Audio also offers instrument repairs and piano tuning.

“As far as the recitals go, it’s a good opportunity to see the up and coming musicians Clearwater has been offering before they hit the summer stage, get a bit more confident and get their names out there,” he said.

Anyone interested in signing up for music lessons, or taking advantage of the other services offered by Sona Music and Audio, can contact Benoit at brendenjamesbenoit@gmail.com.

