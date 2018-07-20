Casino workers on the picket lines outside the Cascades Casino in Penticton. Photo: Black Press

Show of union solidarity on casino picket lines

Labour movement to back striking BCGEU workers in protest on Saturday

  • Jul. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. labour movement will provide a show of support for 675 members on strike at four Gateway casinos across the Interior on Saturday.

Members of other unions and the labour community will make appearance throughout the day starting with the Cascades Casino in Kamloops at noon, Lake City Casino in Vernon at 3 p.m., Playtime Casino in Kelowna at 5:30 p.m. and Cascades Casino in Penticton at 8 p.m.

Related: Further mediated talks scheduled

“We’re calling on union and community members throughout the Thompson Okanagan region to support these casino workers on strike for a living wage,” said BCGEU executive vice-president Doug Kinna.

“Union members everywhere need to help send a message: wealthy employers, like Gateway Casinos, have short-changed workers for too long—our members deserve their fair share in the company’s success.”

Wages continued to be the biggest obstacle to settling on a new contract with mediated talks scheduled for the next three days between the two sides.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Final arguments made at tent city hearing, court won’t rule immediately
Next story
Update: Skeleton crew to watch 1,000 hectare wildfire near Peachland overnight

Just Posted

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

  • 11 hours ago

 

Dancers to bust a move at Uptown Akew’s

  • 11 hours ago

 

Government must get involved to fill Greyhound void, says MP

  • 11 hours ago

 

Show of union solidarity on casino picket lines

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read