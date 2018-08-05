Shovel Lake wildfire still growing

The fire is now 15 per cent contained

The Shovel Lake wildfire has grown to approximately 5400 hectares since it was discovered July 27, and is now 15 per cent contained. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

The Shovel Lake wildfire, burning about 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, saw increased fire behaviour yesterday on its north and northeast portions.

The fire has grown to approximately 5400 hectares since it was discovered July 27, and is now 15 per cent contained.

A total of 75 firefighters, seven helicopters and 49 heavy equipment, in addition 33 support staff, are managing this fire.

Today crews will work to contain the south flank of the fire with machine guard and hose line, as well as establish containment lines to the west and east of the fire. Crews will also work to complete guard along the pipeline and the pipeline connecting to Hannay Road.

Pending favorable weather conditions, firefighters will burn guards and mop-up progressively from Hannay Road at 23 km and push northward.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has implemented an area restriction order to protect public safety due to the wildfire’s rate of spread and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts. The area restriction order will remain in place until noon on Sept. 15, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is maintaining the evacuation alert issued near the fire July 29. The alert is for the area east of the Augier Main Forest Service Road to the Trout and Sutherland Forest Service Roads, and south of Sutherland River Park to Hwy. 16. This alert does not include Endako.

The RDBN is urging those in the area to be prepared for an evacuation order by gathering essential items and having them be readily available for quick departure, locating family members or co-workers and planning to meet outside the evacuation, should an evacuation order be called.

Other wildfires of note in the area include the Island Lake Fire, which has consumed 800 hectares and is now five per cent contained; the Verdun Mountain Fire, which has burned 52 hectares and is 100 per cent contained; and the Island Lake Fire, which has grown to about 800 hectares and is five per cent contained.

Better visibility due to reduced smoke in the area allowed crews to get a more accurate size tracking of the Nadina Lake Fire, which has grown to 2700 hecares and is now 10 per cent contained.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

– The area including 43485 and 44250 Holy Cross Binta Forest Service Road (FSR);

– East of Glacier FSR to the Morice-Own FSR and Ootsa Nadina Road, south of Tagetochlain Lake and the Nadina FSR/Morice-Owen FSR intersection to Andrews Bay FSR, Shelfords FSR and Horseshoe Hookup FSR; and

-The east end of Nadina Lake including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site.

Evacuation alerts are in effect for the following areas:

– Including the Silver Hilton Lodge and the Babine River, including portions of the Thomlinson Creek and Shelagyote River;

– Including Purvis Lake, to Tchentlo Lake, the Tchentlo FSR, and Driftwood FSR south of Nation Lakes Park to the intersection of the Leo Creek FSR;

– East of Keefes Landing Road to Eakin Settlement Road and south to Spud Lake Road; and

– East of the Augier Main FSR to the Trout and Sutherland Forest Service Roads, South of Sutherland River Park to Highway 16. Does not include the town site of Endako.

For more information about the evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

